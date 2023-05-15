Lakers fan elevates hair game with LeBron James image shaved on head

A basketball fan in Illinois has taken their love for the Los Angeles Lakers to a new level by getting the face of superstar player LeBron James shaved onto their head.

The unique haircut was created at New Style Barbershop in Moline by Miguel Rosas, a barber who has previously won multiple awards and showcased his work of realty television show "Cedric Barber Battle."

Footage shared by Rosas shows the barber putting the finishing touches on his intricate design of the NBA superstar.

Previously, Rosas has created hair portraits of other famous sports stars, including basketball legend Michael Jordan, UFC champion Jon Jones and football player Pedro Henrique.

Portrait on Lebron James on client's head at barbershop (Credit: )

The new hairdo comes on the heels of the Lakers advancing to the finals of the NBA Western Conference. They will face the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, May 16.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed.