Lancaster County building fire kills roughly 42,000 chickens

A fast-moving fire roared through a building at a southern Pennsylvania site, killing about 42,000 chickens and causing nearly $2 million dollars in damages.

No humans injuries were reported in the fire in Martic Township, which was reported late Tuesday afternoon.

The building was one of three on the property which were connected by a breezeway. Authorities say the buildings' close proximity, the heavy flames and the lack of nearby water hampered firefighters efforts to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though officials told Lancaster Online that it apparently was sparked by an electrical malfunction.

