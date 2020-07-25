Lancaster County man sought on rape charges following domestic dispute, police say

article

Authorities say a Lancaster County man is wanted on charges of rape and assault following an alleged domestic dispute early Thursday morning in Warwick Township.

According to police, 27-year-old William J. Phillip is evaded police after officers arrived at a home on the 2100 block of Main Street just after 4 a.m. for reports of a domestic violence incident.

Investigators have not released details on what lead to the reported assault, but said a female victim required medical evaluation. Police say the victim alleged that Phillip strangled her and caused other injuries during the attack.

Authorities have charged Phillip with rape, domestic violence, strangulation, stalking endangering the welfare of children.

Anyone with information on Phillip's whereabouts is encouraged to contact police immediately.

