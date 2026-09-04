SEPTA bus gets stuck in freshly fixed pothole in Philadelphia

The Brief A SEPTA bus got stuck in a newly fixed pothole on 8th Street Thursday night. Surveillance video from a local business captured the whole incident. It's unknown how many people were on the bus at this time.



One of Philadelphia's notorious potholes will need to be filled again after a SEPTA bus became stuck in freshly laid concrete.

Caught on camera

What we know:

Video provided by a local business shows a bus full of passengers approaching a freshly filled pothole on 8th Street on Thursday night.

One man standing in the street appears to warn the bus driver about the wet concrete, while another moves hazard signs out of the road.

The bus driver ignores the warning signs and tries to go around the hole, but drives right through it instead. The bus gets more than halfway through the wet cement before the back tires become stuck.

Timestamps from video footage show the empty bus still stuck in the concrete in the middle of the street at 9 p.m. The bus was removed by Friday morning.

What we don't know:

It's unknown exactly how many people were aboard the bus when it became stuck.