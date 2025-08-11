Large fire engulfs multiple homes in Kensington

The Brief A fire hit several rowhomes in Kensington Monday night. Multiple people were injured, including children, reports say. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A devastating fire swept through several rowhomes in Kensington, Monday night leaving multiple people injured, including children.

What we know:

The fire broke out on the 3400 block of Reach Street at around 6:20 p.m. Monday.

The fast-moving blaze was captured on video by a witness, showing smoke and flames pouring out of the homes.

Preliminary reports indicate seven victims were taken to the hospital.

Neighbors reported that several people, including children, suffered injuries.

Firefighters quickly responded and managed to get the flames under control, but the damage was extensive.

What they're saying:

Ronnie Walker, a resident near the affected area, streamed the fire on Facebook Live after a neighbor alerted her.

She expressed concern for one of her neighbors. "He usually sits on the porch and falls asleep, and he was in the house," she said.

Walker fears that her neighbor may not have survived the fire.

Dana Mitchell, who lives on Reach Street with her in-laws, recounted her experience.

"Thank God mine only had the porch roof damage. I haven't been back inside the house yet."

She described the chaos as she evacuated her home, saying, "I ended up with just my phone and my socks and everything. I'm just really upset."

Mitchell also shared her concern for her next-door neighbors, who were taken to the hospital with burns.

"I know that they said that they had some burns on them. I think the porch roof was melting and dripping on them when they were coming out," she said.

The fire has left the community in shock, with residents witnessing the flames shooting out of windows and smoke filling the air.

"I never seen a house fire that bad. The flames were coming out the windows. It was scary," said Mitchell.

What's next:

As the investigation into the cause of the fire continues, the community is rallying to support those affected by this tragic event.