Big Boy, the largest operating steam train, coming to Philadelphia

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The Brief Big Boy No.4014 is coming to the northeast for the first time. The train will be joined by two commemorative locomotives. Admission to see Big Boy is free on both July 4 and 5.



The world's largest operating steam locomotive is coming to Philadelphia.

What we know:

Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 is doing its first-ever tour of the northeast in honor of America's 250th Birthday.

Big Boy started its journey in Cheyenne, Wyoming on May 25 and will make stops in 14 states by July 29.

The large locomotive will arrive in Philadelphia on July 4 before heading back west on July 5.

The 133-foot-long train won't be traveling alone. Taking the trip as well are two commemorative locomotives, No. 1616 Abraham Lincoln locomotive and No. 1776 America250.

Historical passenger cars from the Union Pacific's Heritage Fleet will also make an appearance.

The backstory:

The locomotive is just one of 25 which were commissioned starting in 1941.

Used to support the World War II effort, the trains typically operated from Utah to Wyoming, hauling heavy equipment.

The train that will be traveling to Philadelphia, No. 4014, was retired at the end of 1961 after totaling over one million miles.

Seven of the 25 locomotives are on public display throughout the United States.

Local perspective:

King of Prussia, Scranton, and Pottstown will also get visits from the steam locomotive.

The one million pound train will be in Philadelphia as part of the America250 Block Party.

During the block party, viewers will not be able to access the inside of the cars. Event organizers also warn there may be wait times to see the locomotive.

Limited free parking is available onsite on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Admission to see Big Boy is free and will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 4 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 5.

While on the coast-to-coast tour, Union Pacific emphasizes safety around Big Boy and other locomotives. The railroad encourages people to stay at least 25 feet away from all tracks.

Where to see Big Boy:

Union Pacific offers free tracking as Big Boy makes its way across the United States. The website can be found here.

The full list of spots to see Big Boy this summer:

Pennsylvania

July 2 — Reading and Pottstown

July 4 — Philadelphia

July 5 — Philadelphia

July 7 — Lebanon

July 8 — Lewistown and Altoona

July 9 — Altoona

July 10 — Altoona

July 11 — Cresson, Leetsdale, and Horseshoe Curve

Ohio

July 12 — Struthers

July 13 — Rocky River

July 14 — Fostoria

July 15 — Continental

Indiana

July 16 — Knox

Illinois

July 18 — Springfield and Girard

Missouri

July 19 — St. Louis

July 20 — Pacific and Herman

July 21 — California and Kansas City

July 22 — Kansas City

Kansas

July 23 — Topeka and Salina

July 24 — Wilson and Hays

July 25 — Hays

July 26 — Grainfield

Colorado

July 27 — Kit Carson and Strasburg

July 29 — Greely

Wyoming

July 29 — Cheyenne