Alleged knife-wielding man killed in Delaware County officer-involved shooting identified

The Brief Ugochukwu Iiodigwe, 23, was identified Friday as the man killed by police in an officer-involved shooting last week in Aldan Borough, Delaware County. Investigators say the deadly incident happened during the early morning hours of Aug. 6 in the area of South Clifton and Aldan avenues. The deadly incident remains under investigation.



Prosecutors on Friday shared new information about a deadly officer-involved shooting of a knife-wielding man.

What we know:

Officers from the Aldan Borough Police Department on August 6 were called to the area of South Clifton and Aldan avenues to help to conduct a courtesy transport.

Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse explained a courtesy transport is a free ride offered to residents by the police department. Body camera footage shared by Rouse's office on Friday shows the officer responding to the call.

The officer, who has not been publically identified at this time, is seen exiting her police vehicle and approaching a man standing in a grassy area on the side of the road. As the officer gets closer to the man, identified by the coroner's office as 23-year-old Ugochukwu Iiodigwe, he suddenly pulls out what Rouse described as a "meat-cutting knife" and takes a swing at the officer.

The officer stumbles and falls onto her back, pleading for the suspect to stop. Back on her feet, video shows Iiodigwe take more swipes at the officer as she back peddles and eventually begins Tasing him. Iiodigwe falls to the ground, but ignores the officer's commands to put his hands behind his back and continues reaching for the 12-inch knife while being Tased.

Moments later, Iiodigwe springs to his feet and continues advancing towards the officer while being Tased. The officer pulls out her service weapon and points it at Iiodigwe as he charges forward and is shot.

Iiodigwe was brought to Lankenau Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Montgomery County Coroner's Office determined that Iiodigwe died from "multiple gunshot wounds" and certified his death as a homicide.

"The classification of homicide is a medical determination for death certification and does not indicate criminal intent or assign legal responsibility," the coroner's office said.

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation by the Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division and their Special Investigations Division.

What we don't know:

Officials have not shared the name of the officer involved in the shooting. Rouse on Friday said the officer has returned to work.