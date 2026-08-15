Expand / Collapse search

2 shot in separate North Philadelphia shootings; 1 victim critical

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Philadelphia
Published August 15, 2026 8:47 AM EDT
Published August 15, 2026 8:47 AM EDT
2 Philly shootings investigated; Bristol man charged with wife’s killing | TOP STORIES
2 Philly shootings investigated; Bristol man charged with wife’s killing | TOP STORIES

2 Philly shootings investigated; Bristol man charged with wife’s killing | TOP STORIES

Philadelphia police are investigating two shootings that happened about 20 minutes apart Friday night, with one victim in critical condition and another stable. Also: A Bristol man faces murder and other charges after police say he strangled his wife to death. A 70-year-old man was also killed in a separate East Germantown shooting, police said.

The Brief

    • Two people were shot in separate North Philadelphia incidents.
    • One victim is in critical condition, while the other is stable.
    • Both victims were taken to Temple University Hospital.

PHILADELPHIA - One person is in critical condition and another is stable after separate shootings in North Philadelphia, police said.

What we know:

The first shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Gratz Street in the 22nd District.

Police took the victim to Temple University Hospital, where the person was listed in critical condition.

Second shooting

About 18 minutes later, a shooting was reported at North 25th and West Elkhart streets in the 39th District.

The victim was taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said.

What's next:

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigation Group is investigating. No arrests were announced.

The Source: This article was written using information from the Philadelphia Police Department.

PhiladelphiaCrime & Public Safety