2 shot in separate North Philadelphia shootings; 1 victim critical

The Brief Two people were shot in separate North Philadelphia incidents. One victim is in critical condition, while the other is stable. Both victims were taken to Temple University Hospital.



One person is in critical condition and another is stable after separate shootings in North Philadelphia, police said.

What we know:

The first shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Gratz Street in the 22nd District.

Police took the victim to Temple University Hospital, where the person was listed in critical condition.

Second shooting

About 18 minutes later, a shooting was reported at North 25th and West Elkhart streets in the 39th District.

The victim was taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said.

What's next:

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigation Group is investigating. No arrests were announced.