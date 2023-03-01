LASAGNA FRITTA ROLL-UP IN THE AIR FRYER
*Cooking time will depend on type of air fryer because heating will vary, so you may need to adjust time and temperatures accordingly.
Ingredients:
- 8-10 oz Lasagna Noodles
- 15 oz Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- ½ cup grated Romano cheese
- ½ cup grated Asiago cheese
- ½ cup grated Mozzarella cheese
- 2 tbsp Italian Season Blend (dried basil, oregano, rosemary, thyme, garlic powder, sage, coriander)
- 2 large eggs
Batter
- 1 ½ cups Italian Breadcrumbs
- 2 tbsp Olive Oil
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 large eggs
Directions:
1. Boil lasagna noodle according to box directions
2. Trim ribbon edges with knife or kitchen scissors.
3. Spread cheese mixture over top flat noodles and roll into 2-3 inches in length.
4. Place in a lined container and freeze for 1-2 hours.
5. Scramble egg mixture in a shallow dish.
6. In a microwave safe dish, combine breadcrumbs and olive oil. Place in microwave in 30 second increments until breadcrumbs are golden brown.
7. Add Parmesan cheese to breadcrumb mixture.
8. After 1-2 hours, remove from freezer.
9. One by one, dip the rolled noodles into the egg mixture followed by the breadcrumb mixture.
10. Set air fryer to 400 F and cook for ~8 mins and then flip to cook for an additional 6-8 mins.
11. Serve with marinara onside.
ANDREA G. IRVINE, MS, RD, LDN
SPORTS DIETITIAN
DREXEL UNIVERSITY