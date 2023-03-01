Expand / Collapse search

LASAGNA FRITTA ROLL-UP IN THE AIR FRYER

*Cooking time will depend on type of air fryer because heating will vary, so you may need to adjust time and temperatures accordingly.

Ingredients:

  • 8-10 oz Lasagna Noodles
  • 15 oz Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese
  • ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • ½ cup grated Romano cheese
  • ½ cup grated Asiago cheese
  • ½ cup grated Mozzarella cheese
  • 2 tbsp Italian Season Blend (dried basil, oregano, rosemary, thyme, garlic powder, sage, coriander)
  • 2 large eggs

Batter

  • 1 ½ cups Italian Breadcrumbs
  • 2 tbsp Olive Oil
  • ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 large eggs

Directions:

1.   Boil lasagna noodle according to box directions

2.   Trim ribbon edges with knife or kitchen scissors.

3.   Spread cheese mixture over top flat noodles and roll into 2-3 inches in length.

4.   Place in a lined container and freeze for 1-2 hours.

5.   Scramble egg mixture in a shallow dish.

6.   In a microwave safe dish, combine breadcrumbs and olive oil. Place in microwave in 30 second increments until breadcrumbs are golden brown.

7.   Add Parmesan cheese to breadcrumb mixture.

8.   After 1-2 hours, remove from freezer.

9.   One by one, dip the rolled noodles into the egg mixture followed by the breadcrumb mixture.

10. Set air fryer to 400 F and cook for ~8 mins and then flip to cook for an additional 6-8 mins.

11. Serve with marinara onside.

ANDREA G. IRVINE, MS, RD, LDN

SPORTS DIETITIAN

DREXEL UNIVERSITY