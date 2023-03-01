*Cooking time will depend on type of air fryer because heating will vary, so you may need to adjust time and temperatures accordingly.

LASAGNA FRITTA ROLL-UP IN THE AIR FRYER

Ingredients:

8-10 oz Lasagna Noodles

15 oz Whole Milk Ricotta Cheese

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

½ cup grated Romano cheese

½ cup grated Asiago cheese

½ cup grated Mozzarella cheese

2 tbsp Italian Season Blend (dried basil, oregano, rosemary, thyme, garlic powder, sage, coriander)

2 large eggs

Batter

1 ½ cups Italian Breadcrumbs

2 tbsp Olive Oil

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 large eggs

Directions:

1. Boil lasagna noodle according to box directions

2. Trim ribbon edges with knife or kitchen scissors.

3. Spread cheese mixture over top flat noodles and roll into 2-3 inches in length.

4. Place in a lined container and freeze for 1-2 hours.

5. Scramble egg mixture in a shallow dish.

6. In a microwave safe dish, combine breadcrumbs and olive oil. Place in microwave in 30 second increments until breadcrumbs are golden brown.

7. Add Parmesan cheese to breadcrumb mixture.

8. After 1-2 hours, remove from freezer.

9. One by one, dip the rolled noodles into the egg mixture followed by the breadcrumb mixture.

10. Set air fryer to 400 F and cook for ~8 mins and then flip to cook for an additional 6-8 mins.

11. Serve with marinara onside.

ANDREA G. IRVINE, MS, RD, LDN

SPORTS DIETITIAN

DREXEL UNIVERSITY