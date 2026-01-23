Lawsuits, protests follow removal of slavery exhibits at President’s House in Philadelphia

The Brief The National Park Service removed exhibits about slavery at the President’s House in Philadelphia on Thursday. Multiple lawsuits have been filed, including one from the city of Philadelphia. Community members, teachers and students have gathered at the site to express disappointment and protest the decision.



The removal of exhibits depicting slavery at the President’s House in Philadelphia has sparked strong reactions, with city officials taking legal action and community members posting signs of their own in protest.

Community gathers at President’s House after exhibit removal

What we know:

The National Park Service removed the President’s House exhibits on Thursday, January 23, following President Trump’s executive order called "Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History."

The order led the agency to remove or revise materials after a required review, according to the National Park Service and the Department of the Interior.

The exhibits, which opened in 2010, told the stories of people who lived and worked at President George Washington’s home, including nine people who were enslaved. Roz McPherson, the original project director, said, "the site came out of protest from the black community, acknowledged enslavement in the most historic mile in the country."

By Friday, the area where the exhibits once stood had become a space for protest messages and reflection.

Some people brought flowers, while others stopped for private moments of reflection. Anne Lesch, a Center City resident, said, "I was very upset so I felt as a resident a Philadelphia I needed to come and see what had happened."

Teachers and students respond to the changes

Local educators have brought students to the site to discuss the importance of preserving all aspects of history.

Miranda Thompson, a high school art teacher, said, "it is crucial that we don’t allow history to be replaced even when it’s history that we find embarrassing or shameful."

Students also voiced their concerns. O’re Horace, a student, said, "it’s wrong because it’s erasure. It’s hiding our truth and it’s hiding our history from the people who need to learn our history."

Another student, Nasir Hawthorne, said, "it’s unfair to the black children as well because it’s like they’re too young to comprehend what’s going on right now and I’m pretty sure when they get older, they’re going to want to know as well."

By Friday afternoon, colorful protest messages filled the empty exhibit spaces, with slogans like "history is real."

Kaity Berlin, an elementary school teacher, said, "we have opened up in so many ways to learn all pieces of history and this is just... I think it’s setting us back it’s unfortunate." Student Samira Ritchie said, "no matter what you can never erase history they tried to erase our history many, many times, and they will never succeed at doing that. Without black history, there’s really no history."

Legal action and city response

Multiple lawsuits have been filed in response to the removal, including one from the city of Philadelphia against federal agencies.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said her team is reviewing a 2006 cooperative agreement between the city and the federal government, stating, "that agreement requires parties to meet and confer if there are to be any changes made to an exhibit."

Roz McPherson said, "I think what’s going on is so petty. We all know it’s petty and we hope that Philadelphia sets the standard for these kinds of fights in other historic sites because it’s happening everywhere." McPherson also said, "I believe that the power of public voice is going to ensure that it comes back."

Organizations protesting the removal including Avenging the Ancestors Coalition are holding a virtual town hall at 6:45 p.m. on Friday January 23.

If you’re interested in getting involved in the protest, you can reach out to Presidenthouse@therozgroup.com or ATAC.AventingTheAncestors@gmail.com.