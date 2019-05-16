LEGO to release 'Stranger Things' set that features the Upside Down

LEGO is releasing a 'Stranger Things' set this summer.

The LEGO set shows the Byers' house from the show, both in the real world and in the upside down. The set showcases Will's bedroom, the living room, and the dining room. It also includes eight Stranger Things figures of the show's characters, each with its own accessories. The characters featured are: Eleven, Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Will, Hoyce, Hopper, and a Demogorgon.

The LEGO set is 2,287 pieces and is recommended to those 16 years of age and up. It comes out on June 1st, 2019 and will cost $199.99.

To add this LEGO set to your wishlist, visit the LEGO website.

