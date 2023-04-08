FDA warns not to eat these salads after lettuce recalled for listeria concerns

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a warning that several ready-to-eat fresh salads in the Great Lakes area should not be eaten because they contain lettuce that’s possibly tainted.

The salads contain lettuce that has been recalled for possible listeria contamination.

FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be consumed.

The fresh salads with chicken and ham were shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

They were produced on various dates from March 10, 2023, through March 24, 2023 and contain the following labels:

5.5-oz. clear plastic packages containing "Fruit Ridge Farms White Chicken Caesar Salad" with sell by dates 03/10/23 through 04/14/23.

4.6-oz. clear plastic packages containing "Fruit Ridge Farms Chef Salad with Ham" with sell by dates 03/10/23 through 04/14/23.

5.5-oz. clear plastic packages containing "BELL’S BISTRO White Chicken Caesar Salad" with sell by dates 03/10/23 through 04/14/23.

4.6-oz. clear plastic packages containing "BELL’S BISTRO Chef Salad with Ham" with sell by dates 03/10/23 through 04/14/23.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract, according to FSIS.

This story was reported from Detroit.