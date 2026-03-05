See Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez live at Rittenhouse Grill: What to expect

The Brief Mandy Gonzalez will perform two intimate cabaret shows at Rittenhouse Grill on Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10. The Broadway star will share songs and stories from her career, with a return to Philadelphia planned for April 25 with the Philly Pops. Gonzalez says her performances are a homecoming, celebrating her connection to Philadelphia and inspiring young audiences.



Acclaimed Broadway, film, and television star Mandy Gonzalez is set to headline two cabaret performances at Rittenhouse Grill on Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10.

Presented in partnership with the Philly Pops, the shows mark Gonzalez’s first Philadelphia appearance in five years and promise an evening of music, storytelling, and personal reflection.

Mandy Gonzalez brings Broadway to Rittenhouse Grill

Gonzalez will perform songs from her celebrated Broadway career, including roles in Hamilton, In the Heights, Wicked, and Sunset Blvd., as well as share personal stories and insights.

"It feels like a homecoming," said Gonzalez, who described her deep ties to the city through years of performing with the Philly Pops and her husband’s Philadelphia-area roots.

The cabaret setting at Rittenhouse Grill offers an intimate experience, with guests enjoying a three-course dinner followed by Gonzalez’s up-close performance.

"This is a great way for the people in Philly to kind of get to know me, you know, at Rittenhouse Square. It's so intimate and I'm going to be singing songs from my career," said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez’s performances are part of Broadway Cabaret’s spring 2026 season, which has sold out all 19 shows since its launch in December 2023.

She will return to Philadelphia on Saturday, April 25, for a concert with the Philly Pops at the Kimmel Center, featuring the music of Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Gonzalez’s message of empowerment and representation

Gonzalez is known for playing strong, groundbreaking female characters on Broadway, including Nina Rosario and Elphaba.

She said, "I feel very proud that I was able to represent a character like Nino Rosario, first generation. First one to go to college, you know, I think so many of those characters happened at certain points in my life where I was ready to play those characters because they were so personal to me."

Gonzalez’s impact extends beyond the stage.

She is the author of the Fearless young adult series and creator of #FearlessSquad, inspiring young people to pursue their dreams.

"I would encourage other young people to follow their instinct to not let anybody change you into who they think you should be because who you are is enough," said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez also highlighted the importance of community and self-belief, sharing her own experiences of overcoming doubt and encouraging others to "find that fearless squad" for support.

Gonzalez celebrates Lin-Manuel Miranda’s influence

Gonzalez will return to Philly in April for Everything I Know: Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda, a show she premiered at Carnegie Hall.

She credits Miranda’s music for its ability to connect people and create community.

"He creates a way for us to see one another, to see ourselves differently. And he has a way of connecting all of us," said Gonzalez.

Her career has included starring roles in some of Broadway’s most influential productions, earning critical acclaim and a loyal fan base.