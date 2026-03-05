Fishtown residents call for green space preservation as new development moves forward

The Brief Neighbors in Fishtown are voicing concern over the loss of green space at Frankford Avenue and Master Street as a new development moves forward. The property was sold to a developer for $2.65 million and is now zoned for a four-story multi-family building, according to city records. Over a thousand people have signed an online petition, but the property is privately owned, and city officials say it is properly zoned for commercial use.



Neighbors in Fishtown are rallying to raise concern over the loss of green space at the corner of Frankford Avenue and Master Street, after learning that a new multi-family building is planned for the site.

Community voices call for green space preservation

What we know:

The property at Frankford Avenue and Master Street was owned by Lutheran Settlement House for nearly 30 years before being sold to a developer for $2.65 million in November, so the nonprofit could purchase their shelter building.

City records show a zoning permit was issued in February for a new four-story, multi-family building.

Sophie White, who started the petition, said, "It’s a really beautiful, peaceful and authentic to the neighborhood character kind of space." White also said, "The mural is a landmark at this point people are constantly photographing themselves here."

The mural honors the women of Lutheran Settlement House.

Neighbors say green space is scarce in Fishtown and many are struggling with the idea of losing this corner to development.

Petition gains traction as neighbors share concerns

What they're saying:

White said, "I’m hoping that with [the developer’s] sense of aesthetic integrity that they’re trying to go for, with their reputation, that they will understand and respect what this lot brings to this area in terms of community value and attractiveness."

She began recirculating an online petition she started three years ago, raising concerns about the loss of green space, affordable housing, parking, traffic and the preservation of the mural. According to Change.org, nearly 300 people signed the petition Thursday.

Gennadiy Ryklin, who signed the petition, said, "I’m with Luna. She’s my little wooly husky... love being outside. We come out here at least a couple times a day." Ryklin added, "It would make me and Luna not feel so great, because I don’t know where I would go, just to honestly go for a walk with her, short of the park or the dog park a couple of blocks away."

A spokesperson for Philadelphia Councilman Jeffrey Young said the property is privately owned and properly zoned for commercial development.

The spokesperson added, "With this petition in mind, to preserve green space in Fishtown, our office will look into city owned property in the area that may be able to serve such a need."

White said, "We all just had a really hard winter and we’re just getting through to the end and we’re just seeing a little bit of green and to see that taken away from us right at the beginning is hard. I’m feeling it and I think the whole neighborhood is feeling it."

FOX 29 has reached out to the developer for comment and will share their response when it is available.