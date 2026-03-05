‘The Gates’ stars reflect on fear and working with James Van Der Beek in one of his final roles



A road trip. A shortcut. A murder.

That’s the chilling setup behind The Gates, the new psychological thriller starring Mason Gooding, Keith Powers and Algee Smith as three college friends whose night spirals dangerously out of control.

After taking an ill-advised detour through a remote gated community, Derek, Kevin and Tyon find themselves trapped behind its walls after witnessing a murder. As suspicion grows and tensions rise, the trio must navigate not only the threat hunting them — but fractures within their own friendship.

However, while The Gates delivers edge-of-your-seat suspense, it also weaves in surprising moments of humor.

"It balances a serious murder mystery with almost like, ‘Are you serious right now?’" I asked the cast during a recent interview. "How did you find that tone without losing the stakes?"

Algee Smith credits director John Burr’s clear vision from the start

"There’s a strong message in the film," he says. "But it takes a great artist to make that digestible, so people don’t feel like you’re preaching. When you walk away, you’re going to be thinking."

The levity, according to the trio, came naturally from their chemistry.

"Comedy comes from the realness of the moment," they shared, describing chaotic scenes of running, falling and scrambling to survive. "Situations are funny because they’re real."

Mason Gooding explains one of the film's big themes

That authenticity is also central to one of the film’s deeper themes: how young men process fear.

When asked whether they discussed how masculinity shapes their characters’ responses to danger, Gooding offered a thoughtful perspective.

"When young Black men are told that they ought not behave in fear because that’s not representative of what men do, it creates pressure to disregard what is a natural response," he explains. "Fear is natural."

That internal conflict plays out differently in each character — especially Kevin, who operates in what Smith describes as "preventative survival mode," repeatedly warning his friends before chaos erupts.

James Van Der Beek stars in one of his last projects

Beyond its social commentary and suspense, The Gates carries added emotional weight as one of the final performances from James Van Der Beek, who portrays the film’s magnetic and unsettling antagonist.

Van Der Beek’s character is both charming and terrifying — a presence that looms over the entire story.

For Powers, watching the veteran actor work left a lasting impression.

"What we get to do is so beautiful," Powers says. "It’s such a blessing that you never want to take any moment for granted. I learned that from James. Seeing him take every moment seriously and be present — that really stood out to me."

He continues, "He was the sweetest dude in the world. A beautiful family man."

On screen, Van Der Beek commands attention. Off-screen, his passion for the craft clearly resonated with his younger co-stars.

The result is a thriller that feels layered — blending paranoia, humor and pointed social commentary about belonging, vulnerability and power.

The Gates hits theaters March 13.

And if the cast has anything to say about it, audiences won’t just be walking away entertained — they’ll be walking away thinking.