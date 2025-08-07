LGP QUA murder: Third suspect arrested in Philadelphia rapper's murder

The Brief A third suspect has been arrested in a May shooting that claimed the life of Philadelphia rapper LGP QUA. Amir Early, 21, was arrested Thursday morning in Philadelphia after attempting to flee out of the back of a home. Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29 they believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery gone wrong.



A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Philadelphia rapper LGP QUA back in May.

What we know:

U.S. Marshals announced the arrest of Amir Early, 21, on Thursday. Earl was taken into custody on the 3000 block of Reach Street after authorities say he fled out the back of a residence.

Early is the third suspect arrested in connection with the May 11 shooting.

The shooting claimed the life of Qidere Johnson, 30, a Philadelphia rapper known as LGP QUA.

In the weeks following the shooting, Philadelphia police announced Joshua Thomas-Coleman and Abdul Boyd, both 19, had been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting.

The backstory:

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29 LGP QUA was around M and East Luzerne Streets with a friend just before 5 p.m. on Mother’s Day, and they believe three individuals, wearing masks, saw that he was wearing gold chains and took the opportunity to rob him.

It ended in a shooting that took his life, sources say.