3rd suspect sought, 2 others in custody in connection with Philly rapper LGP QUA fatal shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police authorities announced they have arrested two men in connection with the shooting death of Philly rapper LGP QUA on May 11 and they are actively seeking a third man they say is tied to the shooting.
What we know:
Philadelphia police officials announced the arrest of 19-year-old Joshua Thomas-Coleman, of the 4100 block of Greeby Street, and 19-year-old Abdul Boyd, of the 1600 block of Granite Street, after the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Qidere Johnson, known as Philly rapper LGP QUA.
Thomas-Coleman and Boyd have both been charged with murder, according to authorities.
Additionally, officials announced they are searching for a third suspect, 21-year-old Amir Earley, known as Earley, of the 4600 block of Mulberry Street.
Officials say he is considered armed and dangerous.
The backstory:
Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29 LGP QUA was around M and East Luzerne Streets with a friend just before 5 p.m. on Mother’s Day, and they believe three individuals, wearing masks, saw that he was wearing gold chains and took the opportunity to rob him. It ended in a shooting that took his life, sources say.
Video showed both suspects armed with firearms before fleeing the scene in a vehicle driven by a third male.
What you can do:
The Philadelphia Police Department urges anyone with information related to this case to contact the department’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible.