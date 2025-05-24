3rd suspect sought, 2 others in custody in connection with Philly rapper LGP QUA fatal shooting, police say

article

The Brief Philadelphia police are actively searching for a third suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of Qidere Johnson, also known as LGP QUA. Two other men have already been arrested in the deadly shooting, officials said.



Philadelphia police authorities announced they have arrested two men in connection with the shooting death of Philly rapper LGP QUA on May 11 and they are actively seeking a third man they say is tied to the shooting.

What we know:

Philadelphia police officials announced the arrest of 19-year-old Joshua Thomas-Coleman, of the 4100 block of Greeby Street, and 19-year-old Abdul Boyd, of the 1600 block of Granite Street, after the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Qidere Johnson, known as Philly rapper LGP QUA.

Thomas-Coleman and Boyd have both been charged with murder, according to authorities.

Additionally, officials announced they are searching for a third suspect, 21-year-old Amir Earley, known as Earley, of the 4600 block of Mulberry Street.

Officials say he is considered armed and dangerous.

The backstory:

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29 LGP QUA was around M and East Luzerne Streets with a friend just before 5 p.m. on Mother’s Day, and they believe three individuals, wearing masks, saw that he was wearing gold chains and took the opportunity to rob him. It ended in a shooting that took his life, sources say.

Video showed both suspects armed with firearms before fleeing the scene in a vehicle driven by a third male.

What you can do:

The Philadelphia Police Department urges anyone with information related to this case to contact the department’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible.