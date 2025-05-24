Expand / Collapse search

3rd suspect sought, 2 others in custody in connection with Philly rapper LGP QUA fatal shooting, police say

Published  May 24, 2025 5:01pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
The Brief

    • Philadelphia police are actively searching for a third suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of Qidere Johnson, also known as LGP QUA.
    • Two other men have already been arrested in the deadly shooting, officials said.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police authorities announced they have arrested two men in connection with the shooting death of Philly rapper LGP QUA on May 11 and they are actively seeking a third man they say is tied to the shooting.

What we know:

Philadelphia police officials announced the arrest of 19-year-old Joshua Thomas-Coleman, of the 4100 block of Greeby Street, and 19-year-old Abdul Boyd, of the 1600 block of Granite Street, after the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Qidere Johnson, known as Philly rapper LGP QUA.

Thomas-Coleman and Boyd have both been charged with murder, according to authorities.

Additionally, officials announced they are searching for a third suspect, 21-year-old Amir Earley, known as Earley, of the 4600 block of Mulberry Street.

Officials say he is considered armed and dangerous.

The backstory:

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29 LGP QUA was around M and East Luzerne Streets with a friend just before 5 p.m. on Mother’s Day, and they believe three individuals, wearing masks, saw that he was wearing gold chains and took the opportunity to rob him. It ended in a shooting that took his life, sources say.

Video showed both suspects armed with firearms before fleeing the scene in a vehicle driven by a third male.

What you can do:

The Philadelphia Police Department urges anyone with information related to this case to contact the department’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible.

