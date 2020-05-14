Local attorney helps restaurants and first responders by providing meals

A local attorney is stepping up to help restaurants and first responders by providing meals to them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Thank you guys. Stay safe and we hope you enjoy it,” said Brian Fritz to officers excited and appreciative to receive bags of food. Meals prepared by local restaurants and pizza shops and the person responsible for the delivery says it's for one simple but important reason.

"To say thank you for all they face and what they see day in and day out dealing with this virus,” said Fritz. He’s the owner and managing partner of the law firm Fritz and Bianculli. He’s trying to help struggling businesses and support first responders at the same time. Today he donated 100 meals and six pizzas to the 2nd and 15th police districts along with Northeast Detectives.

"One is for the struggling restaurants and so the officers who have families maybe if they have a family night or they can spread the word that these places are open. There's a chance that they will be ordering from them. Second thing is for morale boost for these officers when they're facing risks that nobody could've anticipated. It's such an invisible threat that with inconsistent information out. That has to be scary," said Fritz.

Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker says he knew right away this was a great thing.

"Obviously, we're struggling in today's world with COVID and a lot of officers are leaving their families every day coming down here trying to make sure people feel a little safe," said Captain Walker, Commanding Officer of the 15th District. He says special deliveries like this help keep the entire community strong.

"Programs like this where you're supporting your local businesses in the community than bringing it to the districts show that this is a village and it takes a village to run a city," he said.

