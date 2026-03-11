Philadelphia weather: Scattered storms expected on Wednesday

The Brief Temperatures in Philadelphia will reach the mid 70s on Wednesday, with a chance to break the record high. Severe storms are possible Wednesday afternoon through late evening, with damaging winds as the main threat. A major cooldown is expected by Friday, with morning temperatures in the 20s and highs in the 30s by next week.



Temperatures soared into the low 80s on Tuesday, but FOX 29 Meteorologist Scott Williams says a dramatic shift in the weather is on the way, including a risk for severe storms and a sharp drop in temperatures.

Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening

What we know:

The Philadelphia area faces a slight risk of severe weather Wednesday, especially south and west of the city.

The main window for storms is between 3:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., with damaging winds up to 60 or 70 miles per hour as the biggest concern.

There is also a low threat for flash flooding and a brief, isolated tornado.

"We can't rule out an isolated brief tornado looking at that threat board. This is for the Philadelphia area. The highest risk on this board will be for damaging winds in excess of 60–70 miles per hour," said Meteorologist Scott Williams.

The strength of the storms will depend on how much sunshine the area gets during the day.

Temperatures will remain mild overnight, with lows in the 50s and highs in the mid 70s on Wednesday.

The record high for Wednesday is 74 degrees, set in 2021.

A major cooldown follows the storms

Why you should care:

After the storms move through, a powerful cold front will bring a dramatic drop in temperatures.

Williams said, "Thursday morning temperatures will be in the 60s for the evening. We fall into the 30s and 40s on the tail end of this."

Some computer models even suggest a few wet snowflakes could mix in as the front exits.

By Friday morning, suburbs could see lows in the 20s, with highs only in the 50s through the weekend.

Williams warned that by next Tuesday and Wednesday, high temperatures may only reach the 30s.

A potent storm system is currently causing severe weather in the Midwest, including confirmed tornadoes near Chicago and Kankakee, Illinois.

What's next:

Residents should stay alert for severe weather alerts Wednesday afternoon and evening, and prepare for a sharp drop in temperatures later in the week.

More showers are likely Monday, followed by the coldest air of the season so far.

What we don't know:

It is still unclear exactly how strong the storms will be on Wednesday, as this depends on cloud cover and sunshine.

The potential for tornadoes and flash flooding remains low, but cannot be ruled out.