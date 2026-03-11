SEPTA, PATCO services delayed due to power outage issues: What we know

Several SEPTA and PATCO services have been delayed Wednesday afternoon after officials say power outage issues occurred.

SEPTA service delay

What we know:

According to Andrew Busch, SEPTA Media Relations Chief Officer, a power outage is impacting the L between 2nd and 40th streets and the trolley tunnel.

SEPTA says there was smoke in the elevator shaft at Dilwowrth Park around the same time of the power outage.

Crews are working on the issue believed to be a transformer issue.

Shuttle buses are operating from Drexel 30th Street to Spring Garden stations. Passengers can expect delays up to 30 minutes and are urged to take the Route 21 bus on Walnut Street or the T lines as alternates.

SEPTA will continue to post alerts for its services here.

PATCO service delay

PATCO says trains are only running between 8th and Market Streets to Lindenwold at this time.

Routes to Locust stations have been suspended at this time due to the power outage issue.