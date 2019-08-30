Local crews head down to Florida as Hurricane Dorian nears

Hurricane Dorian continued to strengthen Friday and was upgraded to a Category 3 as Florida residents braced for what could be the most powerful storm to hit the state's east coast in nearly 30 years. Local crews are heading to Florida to lend a helping hand.

The caravan of Delaware and New Jersey power crews began their mission of mercy Friday with the blast of a horn and the pride of self-sacrifice.

"Sometimes people need help more than you need to be partying with your family, so it’s a good feeling. It's nice to get away and nice to help others," Steve Mangini told FOX 29.

Their two-day journey to Florida started at Delmarva power’s Newark, Delaware center where workers from the local utility and Atlantic City Electric gathered for a final briefing.

The two companies are spending nearly 300 workers to Florida as Hurricane Dorian threatens massive flooding and widespread loss of power.

At the Red Cross Headquarters in Philadelphia, AJ Suero was handed his safety vest and documents before his short trip to the airport and a 4 p.m. flight to Florida. He’ll help coordinate disaster response.

"The truth of it is the Red Cross helps people on the worst day of their lives and our volunteers can empathize with folks," he said.

Across the region, charitable groups and big power suppliers are teaming up to face down the massive storm gathering strength in the Atlantic and help the people in its path.

"When you’re living in these conditions, those people are so grateful and the transformer heats up and all of a sudden the lights come on. They cheer, clap and come out to thank you," Larry LeMaitre said.