Local organization holds holiday give-a-way for 200 families in newly acquired North Philly space

A Philadelphia organization, well-known for pop-up community service events, for women is hosting a holiday party for moms in need.

"We have girls and boys toys," said Adam McNeil. He’s the CEO and founder of SistaTalkPHL. McNeil is getting ready for a huge and heartfelt family fun day and holiday give-a-way this weekend.

"We have a teen area we'll be filling up tomorrow," he displayed. This is his second annual toy drive but the first in his own space. He was able to open and house My Sista's Resource Hub in North Philly the beginning of December.

"I thought that I was always going to be doing give-a-ways out of parking lots or out of the trunk of my car. But God had other plans for me," he said. The building will house his organization SistaTalkPHL which focuses on serving single mothers. It’s a cause that's close to his heart.

"It's always been a woman that has had my back. So, my mother always taught me to give from the heart," he said. This weekend’s event will also give moms a financial break with baby items provided.

"We have all size diapers, all the way from newborn to 2T, 3T, 4T, 5T. We have baby wipes and we also have a box of brand-new baby clothes," he said. He calls the space a blessing that he can't wait to share with others.

"I want them feel loved. I want them to feel the energy that this space has created for them," said McNeil.

McNeil will host 200 families this weekend with the give-a-way. Registration has closed but go to his website and social media to see what he has coming up for the new year.

McNeil says another organization Bebashi Transition to Hope got federal funding which it shared with him to help him get the space he's in.

For more information, go to SistaTalkPHL website, here, or their Instagram site, here.