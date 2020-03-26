Local teen performs trumpet solo for elderly couple while practicing social distancing

An 8th grader from Bryn Mawr performed an uplifting trumpet solo for an elderly couple while practicing social distancing.

Aiden Peterson, 14, a student at the Shipley School, performed the concert for Joe, 89, and Barbara, 85, Coppolo, from the safe distance of their porch in Ardmore. The families have been longtime friends and Peterson considers the two like grandparents.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

Peterson is a trumpet major in the Pre-College Division at Julliard. In addition, he is a member of the Shipley School Honors Combo and plays with the Delaware County Youth Orchestra and the DeLaSalle String Band Orchestra. The teen is also a Taps bugler for the military and plays cello bedside for patients at the Philadelphia VA Medical Center.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP