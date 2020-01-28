Love LEGOs? Take a behind-the-scenes tour of the ‘LEGO Masters' set



If your parents were to tell you as a child that sometime in the distant 2020s, there would be a network television show dedicated solely to the assembly and display of those bright little blocks known as LEGOs, chances are you’d chide your guardians for submitting your amateur TV pitch to FOX without your permission, or berate them for having not flown you out to LA for a taping already.

But “LEGO Masters” is far from childhood fiction. Hosted by Will Arnett, aka the “LEGO Batman” guy, the FOX series pits a collection of master builders and LEGO enthusiasts against one another in no-holds-bricked (OK, no more LEGO puns) competition to the death (just kidding, it’s much more laid back than that).

Sadly, it’s just not feasible for every LEGO enthusiast around the world to compete on the series. What the network can do in the meantime, though, is give you a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the “LEGO Masters“ set to give you a sense of what it’s like to be a bold, brick competitor.

Check out the video for a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the laughs, love and LEGOs in store for you on “LEGO Masters.”

Watch “LEGO Masters” on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on FOX.



This story was reported from Los Angeles. This station is owned by the FOX Corporation