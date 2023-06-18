Luck ducks! Officers rescue 6 ducklings stuck in storm drain in Bucks County

article

A group of baby ducks found themselves in a tight situation this weekend, but lucky for them some local heroes were nearby!

Officers in Upper Makefield Township sprung into action Saturday morning when they found six ducklings trapped in a storm drain.

"Needless to say, you know we weren’t leaving until we got them all out," the department said in a Facebook post.

And 90 minutes of "finagling" later, they did just that!

Police say they had to remove five storm gates to rescue all the ducklings, and return them to mom.

The whole brood took a quick dip in a neighbor's pool to celebrate, then went on their way!