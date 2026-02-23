Quakertown police chief faces calls for suspension after student protest incident

The Brief Community members and Upper Bucks United called for the suspension of Quakertown Police Chief Scott McElree at Monday’s council meeting. Parents say the chief put a 15-year-old student in a chokehold during a student anti-ICE protest on Friday, Feb. 20. The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is investigating and parents are demanding more transparency.



Community members packed a Quakertown Borough council meeting Monday as calls grew for the suspension of Police Chief Scott McElree after a confrontation during a student protest last week.

Community demands action after protest confrontation

What we know:

Some parents and a group called Upper Bucks United are calling for Chief McElree’s suspension after parents say he put a 15-year-old student in a chokehold during a student walkout protesting ICE on Friday, Feb. 20.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the chief’s actions, according to officials.

Parents and community members at the meeting said they want more transparency from both the police and the school district.

The Quakertown Police Department said officers responded Friday when some demonstration participants engaged in what they called disruptive and unsafe behavior, including damaging property.

Quakertown Community High School had tried to cancel the walkout, but some students still participated.

School district addresses safety and aftermath

In a message to parents, Acting Superintendent Dr. Lisa Hoffman said the district met with student organizers before the walkout to discuss alternative ways to demonstrate free speech without disrupting the school day.

The district does not endorse or facilitate student walkouts during school hours, Hoffman said.

Administrators and student organizers agreed to a route in front of the high school for safety, and Quakertown Police were informed to provide security presence.

However, on Friday, Feb. 20, about 35 students left campus and moved through town, which was not part of the planned route, according to Hoffman.

Once students left school grounds, the district said it no longer had legal authority over their actions.

Administrators were not on the scene in the borough and were not involved in any arrests, Hoffman said.

The district is working with the Bucks County Intermediate Unit to provide counseling support for students and staff.

Hoffman said, "Regardless of differing perspectives about what occurred, we are committed to listening, supporting students and staff who may need to process what happened, and ensuring that everyone feels safe within our schools."

The district said it has reported threats received by staff to law enforcement.

The district said it will continue to communicate with the school community and provide updates as more information becomes available.

What we don't know:

The district said it does not have additional information about arrests or the ongoing investigation.

The outcome of the Bucks County District Attorney’s investigation has not been released.