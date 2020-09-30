Man, 18, and 17-year-old girl found dead after Dauphin County fire

article

Authorities say an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were found dead after an early morning fire that displaced 10 other people in central Pennsylvania.

State police said 18-year-old Logan Aaron Mitchell and the girl, whose name wasn't released, were found after Tuesday's blaze in Williamstown.

Firefighters from Dauphin and Schuylkill counties were dispatched shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday to the neighborhood and found three buildings engulfed in flames. A search for two people unaccounted for began after crews brought the blaze under control, and the victims were located at about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials said four adults and six children left homeless are being provided food, clothing and shelter by the American Red Cross. Relatives of one resident said at least one person was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!