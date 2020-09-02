Man, 22, critical after he is shot multiple times in Juniata Park

article

A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Juniata Park.

Police responded to the 4300 block of M Street Wednesday, just after 2 p.m., for a shooting, officials said.

When police arrived, they found the 22-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators say the man was shot five times.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Police this is an active investigation. No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

