Man, 24, critically wounded in North Philadelphia shooting

A 24-year-old man is critically injured after being shot in North Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. on the 2700 block of North 23rd Street.

Police said the victim was shot four times in the back. He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Thomas M. Peirce School and Dobbins Technical High School were placed on temperary lockdowns as a result of the shooting. Both lockdowns have since been lifted.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.