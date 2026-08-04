Eclipse, meteor shower and planet parade: Guide to the August 12 astronomical trifecta

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The Brief August 12's astronomical marathon kicks off before sunrise with a rare six-planet alignment. A solar eclipse will occur later that day with totality across parts of Europe. The 24-hour celestial event wraps up overnight into August 13 with the peak of the Perseid meteor shower.



Mark your calendars, because next Wednesday is shaping up to be an action-packed day for skywatchers!

Within a 24-hour window, the cosmos will deliver three major astronomical events: a six-planet alignment, solar eclipse and Perseid meteor shower.

Timeline:

While the full experience depends on your location and local weather conditions, here is a complete breakdown of the celestial itinerary for August 12's astronomical trifecta.

Six-planet parade

The day kicks off early with a rare planetary alignment. If you look toward the eastern horizon 30 to 60 minutes before sunrise, you'll have the chance to see six planets scattered across the morning sky.

Saturn and Mars will be the easiest to spot. Mercury and Jupiter will also be visible without equipment, but they will sit low on the eastern horizon; you will need a clear, unobstructed view to catch them before the sun's glare washes them out.

Uranus and Neptune will also be part of the parade, but you will need a good pair of binoculars or a telescope to spot them.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Image is a composition of 6 interval timer photos to show planets rising path) Venus and Mars planets in conjunction before sunrise are seen from L'Aquila, Italy, on February 22nd, 2024. Venus, the brilliant "Morning Star& Expand

Solar eclipse

Later in the day, the moon will pass directly between the Earth and the Sun. The path of totality will cross remote areas of northern Russia, Greenland, Iceland, and the Atlantic Ocean before treating viewers in northern Spain and a small corner of Portugal to a stunning eclipse just before sunset.

If you are watching from the Washington D.C., Philadelphia, or New York City area, you will only experience a partial eclipse starting around midday and continuing into the mid-afternoon.

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Perseid meteor shower

Serving as the finale for the 24-hour celestial event, the night of August 12 brings the peak of the famous Perseid meteor shower.

Viewing conditions are expected to allow maximum visibility, because there will be no moonlight to wash out the fainter meteors. To get the best view, head to a dark location far away from city light pollution, let your eyes adjust for about 20 minutes, and look up between midnight and dawn.