Man, 26, shot and killed feet away from Kensington home

article

Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Kensington overnight.

The incident occurred on the 2800 block of Ormes Street just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and stomach a few feet away from his home. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

Police said at least eight shots were fired from a large caliber semi-automatic weapon. Witnesses told police they saw several people run from the scene toward Somerset Street.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

------

Advertisement

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.