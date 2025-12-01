Man dies after car flips into creek in Philadelphia

The Brief A 65-year-old man died after he lost control of his vehicle and struck a guard rail before flipping into a creek. Police pulled the man from his vehicle and transported him to Einstein Medical Center, where he died. It's unknown at this time what caused the man to lose control of his vehicle.



A man is dead after investigators say the vehicle he was driving struck a downed guard rail and flipped into a creek Sunday night in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Police say a 65-year-old man was behind the wheel of a 2006 BMW on Cresheim Valley Drive around 4 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle.

The BMW struck a downed guard rail, according to police, which caused the car to flip into a creek on the side of the road.

Emergency responders pulled the man from the vehicle and brought him to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where police say he died.

What we don't know:

Investigators are unsure of what caused Ngo to lose control of his vehicle.