93-year-old man found dead in North Philadelphia; police search for missing car

The Brief A 93-year-old man was found dead with lacerations inside a North Philadelphia home. Police say the victim’s wallet, keys and vehicle are missing. Detectives are searching for a white 2007 Chrysler 300 connected to the case.



Police are investigating a suspicious death in North Philadelphia after a 93-year-old man was found dead with lacerations inside a home on Friday.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 4500 block of North 16th Street around 2:58 p.m. Friday, where they found the man unresponsive inside the residence. Medics pronounced him dead at 3:05 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 93-year-old man, had lacerations to the chest and head. The case is being handled as a suspicious death pending further investigation.

Investigators also discovered that the man’s wallet, car keys and vehicle were missing. Detectives are now searching for his white 2007 Chrysler 300, Pennsylvania tag GRJ-5294.

The Homicide Unit is actively investigating and urges anyone with information about the incident or the location of the missing vehicle to contact police immediately.

What we don't know:

Philadelphia police have not yet released the victim's identification or cause of death.