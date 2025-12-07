Potential SEPTA strike threatens to disrupt 51,000 Philly students

article

The School District of Philadelphia is bracing for a possible SEPTA strike that could disrupt the daily commute for thousands of students and staff.

What we know:

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) is negotiating a new contract with the Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 234.

If a strike occurs, it would affect city bus and metro services, impacting nearly 51,000 students who rely on these services for transportation, according to a press release sent out by the District on Sunday.

The District is preparing to support students and families by monitoring staffing levels and considering virtual instruction if attendance is significantly affected; it also said Sunday that students and staff facing SEPTA-related travel challenges will have their late arrivals excused.

The backstory:

TWU Local 234 represents more than 5,000 SEPTA workers in the region, including bus, train and trolley drivers, mechanics, maintenance staff, cashiers and custodians. Members have been working without a contract since Nov. 7.

Union workers voted to authorize a strike on Nov. 16.

Superintendent's perspective

"I respect the right of union members to advocate for themselves," Tony B. Watlington Sr., superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia, said in a statement. "I do hope that this strike can be avoided so that we can continue to operate normally and support the social, emotional and academic needs of our students without disruption."

What you can do:

Families are encouraged to ensure their child's Chromebook is functioning properly and to explore low-cost internet options through the City of Philadelphia’s PHLConnectED Program.

For updates, visit the District’s SEPTA Strike Blog and social media channels.

What we don't know:

It remains uncertain whether a new contract agreement will be reached to prevent the strike.