Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small trial for alleged child abuse begins: Opening statements

The Brief Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small faces trial for alleged abuse of his teenage daughter. Small is charged with second-degree child endangerment and witness tampering. His wife, Dr. La'Quetta Small, will face trial separately in January.



Opening statements have begun in the trial of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, who is accused of abusing his teenage daughter.

Trial begins for Atlantic City mayor

What we know:

Mayor Marty Small is facing charges of second-degree child endangerment, witness tampering, aggravated assault, and making terroristic threats.

Among the alleged abuse, the mayor is accused of beating his then-16-year-old daughter unconscious with a broom, punching her repeatedly in the legs and attempting to influence her testimony.

Prosecutors say that Small was offered a probationary deal in exchange for a guilty plea, which he declined.

The defense for Mayor Small argues that the accusations are baseless and presented text messages and video evidence in court.

They claim the case is a disciplinary matter between caring parents and a rebellious teen.

The defense maintains that Small is being indicted for his parenting actions.

The backstory:

Mayor Small and his wife, Dr. La'Quetta Small, who is the superintendent of Atlantic City Public Schools, are both charged with second-degree child endangerment.

The alleged abuse was reported by their daughter to school staff in 2023 and 2024.

The couple is being tried separately, with Dr. Small's trial set for January.

The Smalls have maintained their innocence thus far, claiming instead that it's a "private family matter that has been blown tremendously out of proportion."

The teen's mother, La’Quetta Small, is accused of dragging her by her hair, punching her in the chest and face, and hitting her with a belt.

The couple previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of witness tampering, after being accused of pressuring their daughter into lying about the alleged abuse.

Small's lawyer, Edwin Jacobs, called the charge "sheer nonsense," adding that Small asked his daughter to tell the truth about what happened. That alleged request was made two days before a grand jury indicted the Smalls.

What's next:

The trial will continue with testimony from the Smalls' teenage daughter, who is expected to be a key witness.

The courtroom proceedings are being closely watched, given the serious nature of the charges and the public positions held by the accused.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the jury will respond to the evidence and arguments presented by both sides.

The outcome of the trial could have significant implications for Mayor Small's political career.