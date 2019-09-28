Man, 28, dies after being shot inside car in South Philadelphia

article

A man has died after being shot while sitting inside a car in South Philadelphia on Saturday.

Just after 4 p.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of South Croskey Street, where they found 28-year-old Kenneth Ferguson suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

Ferguson was rushed to Jefferson Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.