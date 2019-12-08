Man, 28, shot and killed in West Philadelphia; suspect sought

article

A 28-year-old man is dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in West Philadelphia.

Police responded to the 1800 block of South Alden Street just before 3:15, Sunday afternoon, officials say.

Police located the scene and found a 28-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the back and leg.

The man was rushed to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital and placed in critical condition. The man was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

