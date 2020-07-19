Man, 33, shot and killed while riding ATV; woman critically injured in Strawberry Mansion shooting

article

A man is dead after he was shot while riding an ATV in Strawberry Mansion early Sunday. A woman was also shot and is in critical condition.

According to officials, police responded to the 1900 block of North Napa Street just after midnight Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man had been fatally shot while riding an ATV in the street.

Police investigate after a shooting leaves a woman in critical condition and kills a man in Strawberry Mansion.

A 38-year-old woman was also shot. She was rushed to Temple University Hospital and is listed as critical. Police did not say if the woman was a bystander or a target in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made an no weapon has been found.

