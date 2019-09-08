Man, 37, shot and killed in Germantown; suspect sought

article

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Germantown overnight.

The incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on the 4900 block of Laurens Street.

Police said the victim was shot twice and pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.