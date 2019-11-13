Man, 41, dies after being shot in broad daylight in West Philly

article

A man has died after police say he was shot in West Philadelphia in broad daylight.

The incident occurred just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 6100 block of Locust Street.

The 41-year-old victim suffered three gunshot wounds to the chest and was hospitalized in critical condition. He succummbed to his injuries a short time later.

Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

Police said a suspect fled the scene in a silver Ford Taurus that was seen traveling southbound on 61st Street.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.