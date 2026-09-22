These universities in Pennsylvania, NJ and Delaware rank among top 100 in US: report

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The Brief Over a dozen universities across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware secured spots in the top 100 of the 2027 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings. MIT claimed the No. 1 national spot, ending Princeton's 15-year reign. The rankings assess more than 1,700 institutions using up to 17 metrics of academic quality and graduate outcomes.



If you're looking for world-class higher education in the Philadelphia area, you don't have to travel far!

Some of the top-ranking universities across the country are sitting right in our backyard in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

What we know:

More than a dozen universities across all three states have claimed spots in the top 100 of the U.S. News & World Report’s 2027 Best Colleges rankings.

While the University of Pennsylvania maintained its 7th place ranking, Princeton lost its 15-year crown as the nation's No. 1 university to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Here's how schools in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware ranked among the list's Top 100 universities:

Pennsylvania

No. 7: University of Pennsylvania

No. 14: Carnegie Mellon University

No. 42: Villanova University

No. 44: Lehigh University

No. 55: The Pennsylvania State University — University Park

No. 59: University of Pittsburgh

No. 80: Drexel University

New Jersey

No. 2: Princeton University

No. 44 Rutgers University — New Brunswick

No. 59: Stevens Institute of Technology

No. 73: Rutgers University — Newark

No. 85: New Jersey Institute of Technology

No. 95: Rutgers University — Camden

Delaware

No. 85: University of Delaware

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How the list is calculated

Dig deeper:

The 2027 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings evaluate more than 1,700 colleges and universities using up to 17 distinct measures of academic quality and graduate success. To ensure fair comparisons, institutions are first divided into 10 distinct categories based on their academic missions and research focus.

While U.S. News relies heavily on detailed statistical surveys submitted directly by the schools, participation is not strictly required to be ranked. For non-responders, researchers cross-referenced school-reported figures with external federal and third-party databases, including the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard and Elsevier's global analytics.

Each school is scored on a 0 to 100 scale within its specific category, with the top-performing institution setting the benchmark at 100.