New Jersey police officer saves unconscious driver after car crashes into pond

The Brief Officer Acevedo of the Wildwood Police Department was credited for saving a driver from a sinking car last Saturday. Police say the driver became unconscious behind the wheel, rolled through a stop sign, and crashed into a pond. Officer Acevedo is said to have used her baton to smash through the rear passenger window and pull the driver from the sinking car.



A New Jersey police officer is being praised after saving an unconscious driver who rolled into a pond last weekend.

What we know:

The Wildwood Police Department says Officer Acevedo responded to a report of a woman who lost consciousness behind the wheel.

Police say the woman's car rolled through an intersection, down an embankment, and into a pond.

Officer Acevedo was first to arrive on the scene and immediately entered the water as the car began to sink with the driver still inside.

From: Wildwood Police Department

She used her police baton to break the rear passenger window, and pulled the unconscious driver out of the car before it submerged.

The driver was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition. The woman and Officer Acevedo escaped without injuries.

What they're saying:

The Wildwood Police Department recognized Officer Acevedo in a Facebook post on Monday.

"We are proud to recognize Officer Acevedo for her quick thinking and grateful she was there when this driver needed help," the department wrote. "Her timely response made all the difference."