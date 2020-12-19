Man, 48, stable after Friday night shooting in Overbrook

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital late Friday night in the city's Overbrook neighborhood.

Shortly after 11 a.m., police responded to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center after receiving a call that a shooting victim had arrived there.

Investigators say the victim, a 48-year-old man, was on the 5700 block of Wyndale Avenue when he was shot in the right hip and buttocks.

He was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle and listed in stable condition.

The scene was held and no arrest has been made. The investigation is ongoing.

