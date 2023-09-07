Man, 58, dead after vehicle accident in Fishtown; passenger critical, police say

article

A 58-year-old man has died after a car accident in Fishtown.

The accident happened Thursday evening, around 6:15, on the 600 block of Delaware Avenue, officials said.

The victim had two passengers in the vehicle at the time of the accident. They were each transported to a local hospital where the 58-year-old man died.

According to authorities, one of the passengers, a 69-year-old man, was placed in critical condition with unknown injuries.

There were no details regarding the third passenger, either their identity or any injuries.

The accident is under investigation by the Crash Investigation Division.