Man, 58, shot and killed in North Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating after they say a 58-year-old man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia overnight.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 2200 block of North 26th Street.

Officers responding to a report of a person with a gun found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Authorities identified the victim as Larry Quarles, who lived the next street over from where he was shot.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

------

Advertisement

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.