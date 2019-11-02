Man, 64, critical after stabbing in West Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed and critically injured in West Philadelphia overnight.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 p.m. Friday on the 5900 block of Girard Avenue.

The 64-year-old victim was stabbed once in the chest and rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

