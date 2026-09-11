Man, 65, shot to death Friday morning in Philadelphia

The Brief A 65-year-old man was shot and killed Friday morning in Ogontz. Police say the deadly shooting happened on the 6300 block of North Gratz Street around 6 a.m. No arrests have been reported.



Police are investigating the deadly Friday morning shooting of a 65-year-old man in the city's Ogontz section.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6300 block of North Gratz Street around 6 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 65-year-old man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound, according to preliminary information released by the department.

No arrests have been reported.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim's identity, and have not shared a description of a possible suspect.