Eugene Horsch: Video shows suspect's father strangling woman to death, sources say

The Brief Investigators say they have video showing Eugene Horsch's father strangling a woman. Police found images and videos of two missing women at Eugene Horsch's home in Olney. Eugene Horsch, arrested in June, has a federal court hearing scheduled for January.



Investigators have video they say shows Raymond "R.C." Horsch, the deceased father of Eugene Horsch, strangling a woman to death, sources confirmed with FOX 29. Eugene Horsch, a Philadelphia man, was first arrested in June after a traffic stop at 6th and Market revealed fake federal badges and the ID of a missing woman, according to investigators.

What we know:

Police and the FBI have spent several days searching Horsch's home on Chew Avenue in Olney since his arrest. They found images and videos showing the bodies of two missing women, according to investigators.

Authorities said they recovered and are reviewing more than 600,000 images, 70,000 videos and 10,000 pages of writings from the property. Police also recovered guns, gun parts, drugs, chemicals and other evidence. The investigation at the Olney home led to excavation of the property and the discovery of urns containing cremated remains.

Police identified digital evidence that appeared to show the bodies of Maribel Fresses and Gabrielle Amarando. Fresses, 27, was reported missing in 2018. Amarando, 22, disappeared in 2012.

Federal prosecutors charged Eugene Horsch with being a felon in possession of firearms and unlawfully producing an identification document or authentication feature, according to court records.

These charges are separate from the Olney investigation, and Horsch has not been charged in connection with the deaths of Fresses or Amarando. A hearing for Eugene Horsch is scheduled for January.

New details:

Sources confirmed to FOX 29 that investigators have a video that they say shows R.C. Horsch strangling a woman to death. R.C. Horsch died last year.

Timeline:

Related article

Horsch was arrested in June during a traffic stop in Center City where police said they found guns, drugs, fake law enforcement equipment and identification documents.

That arrest led to a search of the Olney property, where investigators recovered weapons, chemicals, drug evidence, electronic devices and cremated remains. Investigators have since reviewed hundreds of thousands of images and videos, an ongoing process.

What you can do:

Police continue to review the recovered evidence and are asking anyone with information to call 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can remain anonymous.

What we don't know:

Police have not recovered the bodies of Fresses or Amarando or specified their cause or manner of death.

The woman shown in the video allegedly featuring R.C. Horsch has not been publicly identified, and police have not announced evidence connecting additional missing women to Eugene Horsch.