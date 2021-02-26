Man accused of robbing postal workers in West Philadelphia

article

A Philadelphia man is facing federal charges after authorities say he robbed United States Postal workers and in one case kidnapped an employee.

James Chandler, 54, was arrested and charged by indictment with two counts of robbery of a United States Postal Service employee and one count of kidnapping.

The indictment alleges that on Jan. 11 and Feb. 4, Chandler robbed uniformed postal workers during the execution of their official duties delivering parcels in West Philadelphia, using a replica handgun, forcing them into their postal trucks, and stealing packages from inside.

During the incident on Feb. 4, he is also alleged to have forced the postal worker at gunpoint to drive him for several blocks in her postal truck before fleeing on foot.

Chandler made his initial appearance in federal court Friday afternoon and was detained pending trial.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter