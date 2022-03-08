Man badly hurt in Hunting Park street shooting driven to hospital, police say

article

Police say a man was driven to the hospital after he was badly hurt in a street shooting Tuesday night in Hunting Park.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3900 block of North 9th Street for reports of a shooting. Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that no victim was found at the scene of the shooting but at least 6 shell casings and some blooding indicated that someone was injured.

Police were later notified that a 39-year-old man was dropped off at Temple Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Small said the unnamed man was hit in the chest, back and both legs.

"We're not sure if he's going to survive because the staff at the hospital say he's in critical condition," Small said.

Investigators believe a possible shooter has been identified, but no arrests were reported.

"Right now, we're pretty confident. We do know the name and the address of the alleged shooter," Small said.

